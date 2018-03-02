Prime Minister leaves for Singapore

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has left for Singapore on Thursday to participate in the ‘Invest Sri Lanka’ investor forum.

The investor forum organized by the Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE), the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) of Sri Lanka and the Singapore – Sri Lanka Business Association (SLBA) will begin tomorrow, March 2 at the Four Seasons Hotel Singapore.

Prime Minister Wickremesinghe will deliver the keynote address at the Forum.

A large number of investors in the region is expected to attend the forum while a number of Sri Lankan companies including, John Keells Holdings, Hemas, Hayleys, Commercial Bank, Access Engineering, Hatton National Bank, DFCC Bank, Laugfs, Softlogic, Lion, Walkers CML, Sunshine Holdings, Singer Sri Lanka, NDB Bank and Sampath Bank will also participate.

Sri Lanka has conducted investor forums in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, United Arab Emirates, India, Switzerland and Hong previously.

With the signing of the Sri Lanka-Singapore Free Trade Agreement in 2018, the economic and trade ties between the two countries are expected to increase greatly and the conference will help to boost Sri Lanka’s benefits.