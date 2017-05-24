Prime Minister asks all party leaders to reach consensus

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe emphasizes the need of all party leaders agreement for the amendment of the election law on order to hold Local Government elections as soon as possible.

He told parliament that the task of government relating to the amendment of voting system has already been completed.

The Premier said the President has especially made a statement emphasizing the need of holding Local Government elections. Accordingly, necessary measures have been taken by relevant ministries towards this end, he said.

Necessary changes had to be made in electoral divisions for this purpose. It is essential to introduce amendments to the Municipal Councils and Urban Councils Ordinance as well as the Pradeshiya Sabha Act, he pointed out.

There was a need of entering into an agreement by all party leaders in parliament on the voting system. The government has completed a major portion of the task, the Premier said. He added that party leaders should make their decisions after consultations, compromise and consensus.

Provincial Councils, Local Government and Pradeshiya Sabha elections will have to be conducted. Decisions should be taken by all party leaders at a meeting this week, the Premier said.