The indigenous people of Hennanigala South farming colony in Dehiattakandiya met with minister Daya Gamage at the Primary Industries Ministry today (24).

On the occasion, they requested facilities for fishing in order to uplift their economy.

Minister Gamage promised measures to release fish to reservoirs at Hennanigala, open a fish breeding centre there and to provide them with boats, nets and other fishing gear through the mediation of his ministry