Primary Industries Ministry gets first smart social circle

The setting up of smart social circles in state institutions was launched today at the Primary Industries Ministry under the auspices of minister Daya Gamage.

On the occasion, ministry secretary Bandula Wickramarachchi and ICTA chairperson Chitrangani Mubarak entered into a related MoU.

Digital Infrastructure Ministry secretary Wasantha Deshapriya and staff of the Primary Industries Ministry too, participated.

Speaking on the occasion, minister Gamage said the smart social circle would help implement the programme of his ministry in an efficient and speedy manner.

Technological advancement has resulted in considerable time saving, he remarked.

The minister went onto say the tax money of the public was being used for their welfare, including in the advancement of technology.

Whatever is being said by the opposition, the present administration is doing a great deal to develop the country, he added.