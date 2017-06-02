Primary industries ministry distributes relief

Dry rations, bottled water, clothing and medicines worth more than Rs. 10 million collected by the Primary Industries Ministry began to be distributed to the people affected by the floods and the landslides.

A group led by minister Daya Gamage and deputy minister Dr. Anoma Gamage today (02) took the relief items to the affected areas. Chief incumbent of Mayurapada Privena at Thalangama South Ven. Dr. Walegama Gunasiri Nayaka Thera also participated.

The respective divisional secretaries and state officials will supervise the distribution of the relief items at Bauddharamaya at Ayagama in Kalawana, Sri Sailothraramaya at Medagalathura, Galarakanda and Sri Sumana Maha Vihara at Mudduwa, Ratnapura.