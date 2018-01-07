‘Price reduction through raising revenue’

Minister Daya Gamage says it is difficult to reduce commodity prices without raising revenue of the state first.



He was speaking at a UNP rally at Wijayapura in Ampara yesterday in support of the party candidates contesting the Uhana Pradeshiya Sabha.

The minister also addressed public rallies at Rajagama, Udayapura and Kumarigama.

He said the present administration has spent twice the amount allotted by its predecessor

on development work.

At the same time, providing transportation, reducing the prices of fuel and other

consumer goods and ensuring a better agricultural harvest by giving farmers money to buy fertilizer have been carried out.

The paddy harvest this season has increased due to the waters of Parakrama Samudra being channeled to irrigate the paddy fields, he said.

Mr. Gamage said he wanted to provide farmers with the modern technology too.