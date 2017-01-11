Price of kerosene reduced by Rs.5

Share ! tweet







The price of kerosene will be reduced by Rs 5 with effect from midnight today (Jan 10) as per the 2017 Budget, the Ministry of Finance said.

Therefore the price of a litre of kerosene will be reduced from Rs 49 to Rs 44. The ministry said that the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) has been notified regarding the price amendment which will come into effect at from last midnight.

The Sri Lankan government had proposed an Rs 5 reduction in the price of a litre of kerosene through the 207 budget proposal, which was passed in the parliament in December.