Price control mechanism mulled for oncology drugs

A price control apparatus for oncology (cancer) drugs is now on the cards in a move to hammer out a transparent mechanism to procure these costly, life-saving imported medicines from suppliers at down-to-earth realistic prices, health officials said.

With the government health sector inundated with complaints that many of these critically important drugs, mostly imported from India, are virtually beyond reach due to hefty margins enjoyed by suppliers, a proposed ceiling is being mulled to tackle the inflated pricing trend, they noted.

In 2016, the National Medicines Regulatory Authority (NMRA) introduced a ‘Maximum Retail Price (MRP)’ formula on 48 drugs, which made selling these medicines over and above the stipulated prices a punishable offence.

But with cancer drugs, it is a different kettle of fish, as the number of active players in the marketplace boils down to a handful, industry sources pointed out. "The options are limited as oncology is a specialized area, where many in the trade don’t have the expertise to handle".

With many other regular medicines now under a pricing formula, if 10 importers pulled out due to their inability to match the MRP, there were 50 others who could and they continued to replenish stocks. However, where oncology drugs are concerned, the market solely depends on a few suppliers, the sources explained.