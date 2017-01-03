Price cap on rice imports: Minister

Share ! tweet







The Cabinet had decided to impose a control price on imported rice to prevent a rise in the price of rice, Rural Economic Affairs Minister P. Harrison said today.

“President Maithripala Sirisena and the Cabinet Ministers will decide on price control on rice imports,” he said.

Within a week or two, the import rice stocks would arrive to the country because the tenders had been called by the Lanka Sathosa.

“The tender would open today and the decision would d be taken by tomorrow,” the Minister said.

He said that the decision to import rice followed many local rice millers failed to supply rice to Lanka Sathosa.