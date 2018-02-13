Prez meets PM

A special meeting between President Maithripala Sirisena and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was held at the President’s official residence at Mahagama Sekara Mawatha in Colombo 7 last night on the current political situation in the country in the wake of the local government elections, informed sources said.

They said the meeting was attended by Deputy Speaker Thilanga Sumathipala and Senior Minister Mahinda Amaraweera, UNP Chairman Malik Samarawickrame and its General Secretary Kabir Hashim.

Sources said they were not too sure as to the decisions taken at the meeting.