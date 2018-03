President Maithripala Sirisena had instructed IGP Pujith Jayasundara to conduct an impartial investigation into the unrest in Digana, Kandy, the President’s Media Division (PMD) said.

A large contingent of police and STF was unable to bring the tense situation in the area under control and the army has been deployed in the area.

The President has also urged all parties to remain calm and act in a responsible manner.