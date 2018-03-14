Prevailing weather condition to change

The Meteorology Department yesterday predicted that the prevailing showery conditions particularly in the eastern part of the country would decrease to some extent from today (14).

The Duty Meteorologist told media that the prevailing cloudy conditions would also decrease from tomorrow.

The low pressure area in the vicinity of Sri Lanka was now located to the south-west of the country and it was likely to move away towards the Arabian Sea, the Department said.

“Even though the low pressure area was moving away from the country, its impact will prevail today as well and by tomorrow it will gradually reduce,” he said.

Met Department also predicated showers or thunder showers at times in the North-central, Eastern, Uva and Southern provinces after 2.00pm today.

Fairly heavy rain (about 75-100mm) could be expected at some places particularly in North-Western and Uva provinces and in the Mannar district, the department said.

There might be temporary localised strong winds during thundershowers.