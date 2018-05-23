Prevailing rainy condition expected to enhance from today

The Department of Meteorology says that the prevailing rainy condition in the Southwestern part of the island is expected to enhance some extent from today, particularly tonight.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Southern, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-Western provinces, it said.

Showers or thundershowers are expected to occur elsewhere particularly after 2.00 p.m.

Showers or thundershowers will occur in Jaffna, Mannar and Mullaitivu districts in morning too.

Heavy falls, about 100 mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Western, Central and North-western provinces and in Galle, Matara districts. Fairly heavy falls, about 75mm can be expected at some places in Mullaitivu, Trincomalee and Batticaloa.