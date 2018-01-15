President’s term is only five years- SC

The Supreme Court has communicated to the Presidential Secretariat that President Maithripala Sirisena’s term was only five years, it is learnt.

Last week the President had made a reference to the Supreme Court seeking its opinion whether he could serve up to six years.

The five-member bench of the Supreme Court has unanimously ruled that the President’s term was restricted only to five years.

The bench comprised Chief Justice Priyasath Dep, Eva Wanasundare, Buvaneka Aluvihare, Sisira de Abrew and K. Chitrasiri.

The bench communicated its opinion to the Presidential Secretariat yesterday.