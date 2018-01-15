President’s term is five years – Supreme Court

Conveying its decision on the reference made by the President, the Supreme Court of Sri Lanka has said that President Maithripala Sirisena’s term in office is five years.

On reference made by President Maithripala Sirisena, Chief Justice Priyasath Dep appointed a five-judge bench on January 10, to decide whether the President’s term is five or six years.

Meanwhile the President’s Media Division, issuing a statement, said that two different views have been expressed in legal, civil and political circles about the duration of the term of Presidency after the enactment of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution.

“In order to dispel this confusion, the President has sought the opinion of the Supreme Court regarding the actual term of office.”

According to the powers vested on the President under the Constitution, the President has the right to seek the opinion of the Supreme Court, it said, adding, that the former Presidents who held office had also sought the opinion of the Supreme Court during their tenures.

“It is a significant feature in the constitutions of democratic governance.”

The matter was taken up before a Supreme Court five-judge-bench comprising Chief Justice Priyasath Dep, Justice Eva Wanasundara, Justice Buwaneka Aluvihare, Justice Sisira de Abrew and Justice K.T. Chitrasiri.