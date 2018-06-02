President’s Secretary seeks AG’s advice to release Bond scam report

Secretary to the President Austin Fernando has sought the advice of the Attorney General on releasing the complete report submitted to President Maithripala Sirisena by the Presidential Commission of Inquiry (PCoI) appointed to look into the Central Bank Treasury Bond Transactions.

The final reports of the PCoI into Central Bank issue were handed over to the President on December 30, last year by the PCoI.

President’s Secretary told media that a request has been made by Parliamentarian Dayasiri Jayasekara under the Right to Information Act to release all reports and documents produced by the PCoI on the bond scam.

President’s Secretary stressed that however, he does not have the authority to produce relevant documents and reports as per the advice of the Attorney General and the Director General of the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery.

He said the decision to release the documents should be taken by the Attorney General and the Director General of the Bribery Commission.

Parliamentarian Dayasiri Jayasekara recently revealed that he received Rs. 1 million from Arjun Aloysius of Perpetual Treasuries, the first suspect of the bond scam, for election campaign and there are 118 other MPs of the government who had received the campaign money from Perpetual Treasuries.