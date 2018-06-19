President’s former Chief of Staff, former STC Chairman further remanded

The Colombo Chief Magistrate today extended the remand of two top Sri Lankan government officials who were arrested last month for accepting a bribe of Rs. 20 million and in remand custody since then.

Colombo Chief Magistrate Ranga Dassanayake today furthered remanded President’s former Chief of Staff I.H.K. Mahanama and former State Timber Corporation Chairman P. Dissanayake who were arrested for accepting a bribe worth Rs. 20 million from an Indian businessman until June 26.

The Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption arrested the two officials while accepting a bribe of Rs 20 million on 3rd May.