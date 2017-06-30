Presidential Secretariat P.B. Abeykoon resigns

The Secretary to the President Mr P.B. Abeykoon has resigned due to personal reasons, our news sources said.

He had tendered his letter of resignation to the President this evening (30).

The Senior SLAS officer and former Public Administration Ministry Secretary was appointed as the Secretary to the then newly-elected President Maithripala Sirisena on Jan 10, 2015.

Abeykoon joined the Sri Lanka Administrative Service in 1982 and started his career as an Assistant Government Agent, at Gomarankadawela (Trincomalee District). Then he moved to the Department of Immigration & Emigration and worked as an Assistant Controller and later Deputy Controller.