Presidential Commission on SriLankan and Mihin commences evidence recording

The Presidential Commission appointed to investigate financial irregularities which had taken place at SriLankan airlines, SriLankan Catering (Pvt.) Limited and Mihin Lanka Airlines, commenced recording of evidence today.

Commission’s Secretary, Ariyadasa Corey said a company registrar and an official were summoned before the commission to record statements this morning.

He said at least 44 public complaints had been received by the commission over the financial irregularities.

In February this year, President Maithripala Sirisena appointed the five-member Presidential Commission to inquire into the alleged fraud and corruption taken place in the national carrier SriLankan Airlines and the now nonoperational budget carrier Mihin Lanka.

The Commission is carrying out a number of tasks currently to determine whether there has been any misconduct in the three institutions during the past 12 years.

The Commission will investigate, inquire into, and report on, the management, administration and conduct of affairs of SriLankan Airlines Limited, SriLankan Catering and Mihin Lanka during the period of January 01, 2006 to January 31, 2018.