Presidential Commission begins probe into Bond issue

Share ! tweet







The Presidential Commission of Inquiry, appointed by the President Maithripala Sirisena to probe the Central Bank Bond issue assembled at the Supreme Court for the inaugural session, yesterday/

President Sirisena appointed Supreme Court Judges K. T. Chitrasiri, Prasanna Sujeewa Jayawardena and former Deputy Auditor General Kandasamy Velupillai on January 27 to probe the bond issue.

President Sirisena recently said that his objective to appoint a Presidential Commission to inquire into the Central Bank bond issue, was to give the utmost punishment to those who are guilty of offenses.

The Commission has been issued directives to compile a report within 3 months.