President wants Wilpattu area extended, declared as ‘Wildlife Zone’

President Maithripala Sirisena has directed relevant authorities to extend the Wilpattu Sanctuary area and declare it as a “Wildlife Zone”.

He has instructed officials to gazette Wilpattu as a Wildlife Zone, the President’s Media Division said. Wilpattu is the largest and one of the oldest National Parks in Sri Lanka and is also among the top national parks world-renowned for its leopard population. In 1905 the area was designated a sanctuary and in 1938 it was upgraded to the National Park status. 

