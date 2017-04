Share ! tweet







President Maithripala Sirsiena visited Mahiyangana Rajamaha Vihara yesterday.

He called on chief incumbent Ven. Urulewatte Dhammarakkitha Thera and also engaged in religious activities.

A group including minister Daya Gamage too, participated.

On the occasion, Dhammarakkitha Thera donated Rs. one million towards the temple development fund.