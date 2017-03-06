President to visit Indonesia

Share ! tweet







President of Indonesia Joko Widoda invited President Maithripala Sirisena to pay a visit to Indonesia after participating in the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) Summit in Jakarta.

Indonesian President’s special envoy, A M Fachir, Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs delivered the invitation to the Presidential secretariat.

With the invitation, President Sirisena scheduled to attend the IORA Summit in March 6 – 7 and pay the state visit on March 8.

The President sent a note of thanks to President Widoda, through the Special Envoy, for inviting and said he was looking forward to attend the Summit, which marks the 20th Anniversary of IORA.

He also said that he wish to meet the Indonesian President to discuss on strengthening bilateral relationships and cooperation in trade, investment, tourism and other areas of common interest.

The Special Envoy, Fachir said that the fist consignment of rice donation pledged to be given by President Widoda for drought was already dispatched.