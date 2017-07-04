President to tap Bangladeshi expertise on poverty alleviation

Poverty alleviation and rural agriculture would figure prominently in bilateral talks, during President Maithripala Sirisena’s official visit to Bangladesh, which was scheduled to commence on July 13, informed sources said yesterday.

The President during his four day stay, they said, would tap Bangladeshi expertise in alleviating poverty and boosting rural and agricultural development , with a view to reciprocating it in Sri Lanka.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Agricultural Cooperation will be signed, the sources revealed, adding that the final draft had been forwarded to the Sri Lankan authorities, after the Bangladesh High Commissioner Riaz Hamidullah had met the Agriculture Secretary in Dhaka recently.

Ratification of agreement reached on Coastal Shipping and a separate MoU between the Shipping Corporations of both countries is also on the cards