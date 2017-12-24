President to pardon nearly 500 prisoners on the occasion of Christmas

Nearly 500 inmates will be released under the presidential pardon on the occasion of Christmas, the Prisons Department says.

Media Spokesman of the Prison and Prison Commissioner T.N. Upuldeniya said the relevant instructions have been given to all prisons in the island.

Inmates jailed for minor offences including those who were jailed for not being able to pay fines, inmates over the age of 70 years, and the inmates whose term was reduced seven days per year will be eligible for release.

Inmates who are serving prison sentences for murder, rape, child abuse and other serious crimes are not eligible for this presidential pardon.