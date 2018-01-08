President to open Rajagiriya flyover today

President Maithripala Sirisena will open the Rajagiriya flyover with the public on Monday, today, the President’s Media Division said.

The flyover constructed at Welikada junction in Rajagiriya will provide a long term solutions for the heavy traffic congestion in the Rajagiriya area.

Even though the construction works of the flyover was scheduled to be completed by the end of this year, steps were taken under the guidance of the President to complete the construction works 11 months ahead of the schedule for the convenience of the public.

The construction works commenced in 2016 jointly by a Spanish company and a local company. The project at a cost of Rs. 4.7 billion was financed via a soft loan of Rs, 4.3 billion from the Government of Spain.

The 533 meters long and 21.4 meters wide fly-over comprises a total of four lanes, two lanes each way.

In parallel to this project, several roads around the Rajagiriya area will be developed and an alternative road towards Narahenpita will be developed as well as the road towards Buthgamuwa will be developed with a total of three lanes.

The flyover built using high standard modern technology as well as in accordance with high quality engineering, and this will be added to our roadways history as the first flyover constructed filling concrete surfaces on metal. This is also the most beautiful flyover in Sri Lanka.