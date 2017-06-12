President to meet families of missing persons today

President Maithripala Sirisena is scheduled to visit Jaffna today to attend a special meeting of the Jaffna District Development Committee this morning to review the progress of the development activities in the North and future projects.

During the visit the President is expected to hold a special meeting with the family members of missing persons, officials said.

The Jaffna District Development Committee meeting will be attended by Northern Province Governor Reginald Cooray and Jaffna Government Agent N. Vethanayagam along with Government officials assigned to post-war development activities in the North, according to officials.

Families of the disappeared in the North are holding a continuous demonstration for more than hundred days seeking to find the whereabouts of their family members disappeared after the war ended in 2009.

President Sirisena has informed the Governor of the Northern Province Reginald Cooray last month that he wishes to meet the families but due to the devastating floods situation in the South he will meet them within two weeks.