President to be strict on Ministries

In the assignment of subjects to the Ministers in keeping with the recent Cabinet reshuffle, President Maitripala Sirisena had decided not to Gazette any institution under their purview if it was out of their scope, sources said yesterday.

“The President has taken such a decision amidst reports that some Ministers are seeking the control of institutions, which are not directly relevant to their scopes,” the source said. The President has to announce the institutions to be placed under each Ministry in a Gazette notification. According to the source, it would be issued possibly later this week or next week.

“It will happen in consultation with Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, who is currently overseas. He will return to the country on Thursday,” the source said