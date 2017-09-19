President to address 72nd UN General Assembly today

The General Debate of the 72nd Session of the United Nations General Assembly is scheduled to commence Tuesday, 19th September at the UN Headquarters in New York, on the theme “Focusing on people: striving for peace and a decent life for all on a sustainable planet “.

Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena, who arrived in New York Monday morning, will address the UN General Assembly this afternoon. This is the third time that President Maithripala Sirisena is addressing the UN General Assembly.

He will also participate at the opening session of the General Assembly in the morning of 19th September where the President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, is scheduled to make his first address to the United Nations.

Several high-level events will take place on the sidelines of the General Debate where President Maithripala Sirisena will participate, commencing with the High-Level Event on UN Political Reform on 18th September which is co-hosted by the President of the United States of America, Donald Trump.