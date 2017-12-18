President Sirisena holds discussions with Malaysian PM

The official meeting between President Maithripala Sirisena and the visiting Prime Minister of Malaysia Dato’ Sri Haji Mohammad Najib bin Tun Haji Abdul Razak was held at the Presidential Secretariat, today (18).

The Prime Minister of Malaysia, who was accorded a special Guard of Honour and a 21-gun salute, was warmly received by President Sirisena upon arrival at the Presidential Secretariat, the President’s Media Division said.

The Malaysian PM undertook this official visit to Sri Lanka to mark the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries and a brief ceremony was organized at the Presidential Secretariat to welcome the Malaysian Premier.

After a cordial meeting between the leaders, the bilateral discussions were held with Prime Minister Ranil Wickremasinghe and several ministers from both countries taking part in the talks.