Home / HEALTH / President Sirisena extols virtues of Yoga

President Sirisena extols virtues of Yoga

neo 10 hours ago HEALTH Leave a comment 62 Views

Extolling the virtues of Yoga, President Maithripala Sirisena joined Indian High Commissioner Taranjit Singh Sandhu, many Ministers and  large number of adherents of the discipline, to celebrate in advance the forthcoming International Yoga Day, at Independence Square yesterday.

 

Yoga is a school of Hindu philosophy advocating and prescribing a course of physical and mental disciplines, for attaining liberation from the material world and union of the self with the Supreme Being or ultimate principle.

 

The President having performed a number of Yoga Asanas called for the discipline to be popularized, since it brought immense health benefits.

 

The Indian  High Commissioner Taranjit Singh Sandhu recalling the  efforts of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading to the United Nations declaring June 21 as the International Day of Yoga said that  the world  recognised Yoga as a treasure trove of health.

 

Sandhu thanked President Sirisena for participating in the event and supporting the promotion of Yoga, which he described as a tool for  preventive and curative healthcare.

About neo

Check Also

New dengue treatment units set up in several hospitals

As the Infectious Disease Hospital is full with dengue patients the Health Ministry has taken …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved