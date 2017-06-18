President Sirisena extols virtues of Yoga

Extolling the virtues of Yoga, President Maithripala Sirisena joined Indian High Commissioner Taranjit Singh Sandhu, many Ministers and large number of adherents of the discipline, to celebrate in advance the forthcoming International Yoga Day, at Independence Square yesterday.

Yoga is a school of Hindu philosophy advocating and prescribing a course of physical and mental disciplines, for attaining liberation from the material world and union of the self with the Supreme Being or ultimate principle.

The President having performed a number of Yoga Asanas called for the discipline to be popularized, since it brought immense health benefits.

The Indian High Commissioner Taranjit Singh Sandhu recalling the efforts of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading to the United Nations declaring June 21 as the International Day of Yoga said that the world recognised Yoga as a treasure trove of health.

Sandhu thanked President Sirisena for participating in the event and supporting the promotion of Yoga, which he described as a tool for preventive and curative healthcare.