President sends a team to probe allegations of deforestation in Wilpattu

President Maithripala Sirisena has sent a team of experts to investigate the allegations of deforestation in the Wilpattu National Park.

"Just dispatched a team of experts to investigate the allegations of deforestation in Mannar District, including Wilpattu sanctuary," the President said in a Twitter message.

The Wilpattu National Park has recently drawn attention after media reports alleged that the Muslim IDP resettlements led by Ministry of Industry and Commerce Rishad Bathiudeen are damaging the Wilpattu Forest Reserve.

An environmental conservation group, the Centre for Environmental Justice (Guarantee) Limited has filed a petition seeking legal take action against the removal of forest cover and to restore the forest lands to the forest reserve.

The group claims that 1,500 families have been illegally settled in the cleared area and Minister Rishad Bathiudeen has been involved in deforestation and resettlement under the pretext of resettling internally displaced people.