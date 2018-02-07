President revokes suspension of Brigadier Priyanka Fernando

President Maithripala Sirisena has revoked the suspension of Brigadier Priyanka Fernando from duties as the Minister Counsellor (Defence) attached to the Sri Lanka High Commission in London, Army Commander Lieutenant General Mahesh Senanayake said.

He stated that the Sri Lanka Army (SLA) has sent a letter to the Brigadier seeking justification for his actions during the incident.

The army will provide its fullest support to any inquiry initiated by the Sri Lankan High Commission in UK regarding the incident, he told Ada Derana. However, suspending him from services without an inquiry is unacceptable, he added.

However, he said that the President has revoked the suspension and has ordered to reinstate the Brigadier to the position.