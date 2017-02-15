President reiterates he will not allow any rice shortages

President Maithripala Sirisena stressed that there should not be any room for shortage of rice in the market and called for an appropriate mechanism to be implemented promptly to provide rice to the public at subsidiary rates.

Meeting with the rice mill owners and the rice importers at the Presidential Secretariat today (14), the President said the tax reliefs given when importing rice into the country, should be given to the public at their maximum level.

"It is the responsibility of all, to provide rice at a concessionary rate to the public without leaving any room to emerge rice shortage in the market", the President said.

The President directed officials to declare maximum prices for local and imported rice.

He also directed the Minister of Industry and Commerce Rishad Bathiudeen to take actions to maintain 100,000 metric tons of rice in government stores to be used at any required time.

The proposals for the solutions for the issues faced by the owners of rice mills and also the problems about the price of the rice were presented to the President during the meeting.

Ministers Ravi Karunanayake, Rishad Bathiudeen, P. Harrison and the Secretary to the President P. B. Abeykoon were among those joined this discussion.