President reinstates alcohol ban on women, annuls liquor gazette notification

President Maithripala Sirisena said he has instructed the Prime Minister and the Finance Minister to cancel the Gazette notifications issued last week regarding liquor sales to women and the opening hours of licensed liquor outlets.

Accordingly, the gazette notification issued by the Minister of Finance Mangala Samaraweera removing the ban on females from buying alcohol and working at establishments that produce or sell alcohol and the revision of the business hours of all licensed liquor shops in Sri Lanka will be void from 15th January.

The President announced his decision to revoke the gazette notification at a Sri Lanka Freedom Party rally in Agalawatta .

 

