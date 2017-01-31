President pledges to strengthen tri forces and police

Share ! tweet







President Maithripala Sirisena, emphasizing that the dedication of the tri forces and the police to the country should be remembered unreservedly, assured today to take measures to grant them with utmost honor in every possible way.

Addressing a ceremony held on Monday to present the first-ever President's Truncheon and the Regimental Truncheon to the Sri Lanka Army Sinha Regiment (SLSR) infantry unit at Ambepussa, the President said his government will strengthen the tri-forces and the police in utilizing their abilities in building the nation.

The President as the Chief Guest was warmly received by the Commander of the Army Lieutenant General Crishanthe De Silva and awarded a guard of honor presented by the regiment.

Later President Sirisena formally inaugurated the state-of-the-art Eco-Friendly Library, built by SLSR soldiers in the premises which won the Silver Medal in the recent 4th Holcim International Eco-Friendly Building Competition that got underway in Switzerland.

After its ceremonial opening President Sirisena had a close look inside the glass-covered library, erected with simple iron railings, wood and other light accessories, and equipped with thousands of volumes to which any Army officer or a soldier has easy access for reference and reading.

The library, designed to be the Army's future educational hub by the year 2020, would impart knowledge to Army personnel on issues of global warming, environment, eco- friendly techniques, solar energy, etc, according to the SLSR Regimental Headquarters.