President Maithripala Sirisena has instructed officials to pay Rs.10,000 monthly as relief aid to farmer families affected by the severe drought.

He had given these instructions at a discussion held last week with the Agriculture Ministry officials.

The President has also mooted the setting up of a committee to gather information on farmers affected by the continuing drought and had directed that the allowance be paid from end March, till the Yala season begins.