President orders relief sans govt red tape

President Maithripala Sirisena, on Saturday instructed all public officials to disregard all existing circulars, laws and regulations in providing relief to the flood and landslide victims.

The issue was discussed at length at a meeting at the Kalutara District Secretariat and he told the officers concerned that the instructions given by him applied to all affected districts.

Among those present were President’s Secretary P. B. Abeykoon, Health Minister Rajitha Senaratne, Home Affairs Minister Vajira Abeywardena, Ports and Shipping Minister Mahinda Samarasinghe, Power and Renewable Energy Deputy Minister Ajith Perera, Western Province Chief Minister Isura Devapriya, Parliamentarian Lakshman Wijemanne, Security Forces Chiefs, Secretary to the Disaster Management Ministry and government officers.