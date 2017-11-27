President leaves on state visit to South Korea

President Maithripala Sirisena left the country today and is scheduled to arrive in Seoul tomorrow (28) for a three-day state visit to Republic of Korea, on an invitation extended by the Korean President Moon Jae-in.

The visit is significant in many aspects as Sri Lanka has highly beneficial economic and investment ties with South Korea while there are about 30,000 Sri Lankan workers employed in that rich industrial nation, the President’s Media Division said.

The visit takes place in conjunction with the 40th Anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Sri Lanka and the Republic of Korea.

When the President visits the Cheong WaDae or the Blue House, the official residence of President Moon, he will be ceremoniously received and a Guard of Honour with 21 gun salute will be offered.