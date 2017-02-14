President launches giant development project to boost agriculture in Wayamba

Share ! tweet







President Maithripala Sirisena today launched a giant development project to supply water to the North Western (Wayamba) Province ending the suffering of people in the Province in irrigating farmland due to water scarcity.

President Sirisena launched the first stage of the North Western Province Canal Project (NWPCP) today (13) at a groundbreaking ceremony at the Wemedilla Left Bank Main Canal in Galewela.

Speaking at the public meeting held at the playground of Welamitiyawa Vidyalaya in Galewela, after launching the Wayamba Ela Project, the President said he will take every step to make country prosperous in agriculture.

"I will take every step to make the country prosperous in agriculture by enhancing the farmers' economy, as a President whose roots are of an agricultural family", said the President.

"I will take measures to solve the water issue by filling the large tanks with blue water so that the farmers will not face any shortages for irrigating their lands," he added.

He said it is everyone's responsibility to build the country by supporting the country's development without the divisions due to affiliation to political parties.

"Establishing or changing governments can be done at elections. But what we have to do today is to unite to build the country forgetting all arguments," the President stated.

"If the politicians and government officers honestly fulfill their responsibilities, it is not a difficult task to save the country from the difficulties it is facing today," the President pointed out.

The President further stated that the objective of the current government is to move towards development goals.

"We will fulfill our responsibility to build the motherland to be a great nation despite all challenges," the President stressed.