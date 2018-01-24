President instructs to release report of PRECIFAC online

Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena has instructed to release the final report of Presidential Commission of Inquiry to investigate and inquire into Serious Acts of Fraud, Corruption and Abuse of Power, State Resources and Privileges (PRECIFAC) on line for the public.

The President said he instructed to issue the report online in keeping his promise of transparent governance.

The soft copy of the Final Report (in Sinhala) of the Presidential Commission of inquiry into serious acts of Fraud, Corruption and Abuse of Power, State Resources and Privileges, produced by the Government Printer on the instructions of the Speaker was handed over to the Secretary to the President today.

The report can be downloaded from the Presidential Secretariat website at http://www.presidentsoffice.gov.lk/ .