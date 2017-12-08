President extends term of Bond Commission until Dec 31

President Maithripala Sirisena has extended the term of the Presidential Commission of Inquiry into the Central Bank Bond issue until 31st December, 2017 considering the current role of the Commission.

An Extraordinary Gazette Notification signed by Secretary to the President Austin Fernando, has announced the extension on Tuesday (05).

The Commission was established on 27th January to investigate, inquire into and report on the Issuance of Treasury Bonds during the period 01st February 2015 to 31st March, 2016.

The period of the Commission has been extended several times with the last extension up to 27th October for rendition of the final report of the Commission on completion of the assigned tasks.

However, the President on 25th October extended the term until 8th December.

The Commission concluded its hearings on 20th November.