Home / POLITICS / President extends term of Bond Commission until Dec 31

President extends term of Bond Commission until Dec 31

neo 9 hours ago POLITICS Leave a comment 47 Views

President Maithripala Sirisena has extended the term of the Presidential Commission of Inquiry into the Central Bank Bond issue until 31st December, 2017 considering the current role of the Commission.

An Extraordinary Gazette Notification signed by Secretary to the President Austin Fernando, has announced the extension on Tuesday (05).

The Commission was established on 27th January to investigate, inquire into and report on the Issuance of Treasury Bonds during the period 01st February 2015 to 31st March, 2016.

The period of the Commission has been extended several times with the last extension up to 27th October for rendition of the final report of the Commission on completion of the assigned tasks.

However, the President on 25th October extended the term until 8th December.

The Commission concluded its hearings on 20th November.

About neo

Check Also

Sajin fines

Colombo Additional Magistrate imposes  Rs 1000 fine on former parliamentarian Sajin Vaas Gunawardena for not …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved