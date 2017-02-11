President expresses concern over unfulfilled basic needs for education in schools

Share ! tweet







President Maithripala Sirisena today expressed concern that basic needs for education in schools are not fulfilled despite the allocation of sufficient funds by the government.

Addressing the 50th anniversary ceremony of D.S. Senanayake College in Colombo Friday, the President said the Ministry of Education must intervene to introduce a list of priorities for the funds allocated for education.

"We question ourselves whether the funds allocated by the government for education are being utilized in the proper manner," the President said.

President Sirisena noted that last year, the funds allocated for provincial education ministries were in excess and some provincial education ministers requested to use funds given to the education ministries to be re-directed to other ministries. However, in spite of the excess funds, eight out of ten schools lack drinking water and sanitation facilities while some don't even have basic needs such as desks and chairs, the President pointed out.

"Last week I visited schools in Akkaraipattu, Sammanthurai areas unannounced and when I asked the children about the shortcomings, they complained that there is no drinking water, no toilets, no desks and chairs," the President recalled.

The President stressed that the Education Ministry officials as well as the schools should be instructed on the priorities of spending the funds allocated for education.

He said the government considers the children and youth of the country are never a burden but a treasure to the nation, who hold the future of the country.