President discuses immediate steps for necessary relief measures to disaster-hit people

President Maithripala Sirisena said a proper program based on information obtained from the relevant institutions would be implemented to build the houses destroyed due to the adverse weather.

President Sirisena made this statement during a special meeting held at the Kalutara District Secretariat yesterday under the patronage of the President to discuss immediate steps for necessary relief measures to the people affected by the prevailing unfavorable weather.

The President summoned the special meeting as soon as he returned to the country after concluding a successful state visit to Australia.

He said a final decision on a proper mechanism to provide compensation for the lives lost and to provide relief to daily workers who lost their jobs due to displacement will be taken at a discussion that will be held next week with the relevant agencies.

The President said he expects to reach a decision during the next cabinet meeting to prepare a new program at the national and district level to deal with the natural disasters affecting the island from time to time.

He instructed the officials not to limit themselves to agency circulars and regulations and take appropriate measures based on the situation when providing relief to the people affected by bad weather.

Giving instructions to relevant institutions to continue their relief operations without interruptions to secure the people’s lives and provide food, water and medicine to the displaced people, the President assigned the ministers and MPs of the affected districts to take the prime responsibility of the relief operations.