President committed to establish a fair and transparent judicial system

President Maithripala Sirisena says that he is committed to establish a fair and transparent judicial system in the country and he never makes arbitrary decisions when it comes to appointments in the judiciary.

"My consistent policy is that judicial activities must be done in a fair & transparent manner," the President said yesterday addressing the inaugural ceremony of the 'National Law Conference 2017' held at Galle Face Hotel in Colombo

Referring to the controversy surrounding the recent appointment of a High Court judge, the President said the appointment was made following a request made by the Bar Association of Sri Lanka (BASL).

The President said the appointment was made by him after he received the approval of all key institutions in the legal field. He also stressed that he consistently stood by the principle that the judicial activities must be performed in a fair and transparent manner.

President Sirisena further explained that the new appointments in the judicial sector are made based on merit and qualifications and under any circumstance, the appointments will not be made through personnel relations.

The joint opposition has accused that the main Tamil party, Tamil National Alliance (TNA) has influenced the recent appointment of Ramanathan Kannan a judge of Civil Appellate Court, Jaffna as a High Court judge. The Tamil party has vehemently denied the accusation.

The President pointed out that he is, under no circumstances, ready to use the remaining executive powers remain with him in an arbitrary manner, as a person who worked very openly as well as a President who gave his executive powers to the Parliament and other independent institutions through the 19th Amendment to the Constitution. He further said that he always makes decisions after discussing with the intellectuals and specialists in the relevant field.