President calls for highest standards and quality in Sri Lankan products

President Maithripala Sirisena called for highest standards and quality in every product made in Sri Lanka to ensure they meet the competition in the world.

The President said it is important to pay attention regarding the quality and standard in every product, plan and initiative to conquer the challenges of the modern world.

President Sirisena was addressing the National Quality Award Ceremony-2016, organized by the Sri Lanka Standards Institution affiliated to the Ministry of Science, Technology and Research, held in Colombo, on Friday under his patronage.

He further said that everyone has responsibilities working in accordance with the national policy on sustainable development and special attention should be drawn regarding the quality and standard in those initiatives towards sustainability.

President Sirisena appreciating this initiative by the Sri Lanka Standards Institution, said that it is a timely effort and assured the maximum assistance of the Government in the future too for these kind of ingenuities.

During the ceremony the President presented awards to the institutions which display highest standards in the medium and mega scale productions and service establishments.