President Maithripala Sirisena is reported to have said the government should project a common stance on the SAITM issue instead of ministers making contradictory statements.

The Cabinet discussed this matter yesterday amid ministers expressing various views on it. Ministers like Rajitha Senaratne and S.B. Dissanayake are in favour of SAITM being operated as a non-state university while Ministers Patali Champika Ranawaka and Dayasiri Jayasekara asking that it be abolished.