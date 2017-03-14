President assures stability of the government

Share ! tweet







President Maithripala Sirisena emphasized that even though some sections of the society entertain the thought that the present government would collapse today or tomorrow, he would not allow any room for it and asserted that the government will fulfill its duties and responsibilities within the appropriate time frame in accordance with the mandate of the people.

He made these remarks addressing the "Deranabisheka Ceremony" held at the Public Ground, Wellawaya on Monday to distribute title deeds to people in Uva Wellassa.

Pointing out that Sri Lanka is a country based on agriculture, the President said only through strengthening the agricultural economy as well as through a proper state management a better future could be built for the farming community and the government is fully committed to provide the right of lands to the farmers in the country.

He said the farmers should have adequate lands to carryout agriculture in order to achieve economic prosperity and the right to cultivate land should go to the farming community.

The President expressed his appreciation over the distribution of title deeds to people in Uva Wellassa, who has been deprived of the land rights for several decades. He said that today the present government fulfilled a duty, which is ignored by many.

Shortage of rainfall hampers the national poverty alleviation program to a certain extent, the President observed as the country received much needed rain today. He said the farming community can now accelerate their agricultural programs as the rains arrived.

About 40 percent of the expected harvest in the Maha Season was reduced due to the change in agricultural plans and goals as a result of drought, the President said, adding that in this context, even though some people who are opposed to the government were pleased with this, many people were thankful that a major disaster could be averted with the blessings of the nature.