President assigning Attorney General’s Department to take legal action on bond issue confirms good governance – PM

The responsibility of taking legal action in connection with the Treasury bond issue has been assigned to the Attorney General’s Department by both the President and the Prime Minister.

“This has once again confirmed the democratic and law-abiding procedure of the government of good governance” a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office said thanking the Presidential Commission which carried out the investigative task for 10 months regarding the bond issue.

The Premier’s statement said that the democratic and law abiding principles of the Good Governance Regime, is yet again clearly manifested, in the President’s move to forward the bond commission report to the Attorney General.

The investigation report of the Cope committee headed by JVP MP Sunil Handunneththi, was also forwarded to the Attorney General on the 31st of October 2016, upon directives given by the Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has requested the Attorney General in December to submit recommendations regarding the actions to be taken in relation to officials who are accountable for the controversial Treasury bond issue as well as on how to formulize Treasury bond issues.

President Maithripala Sirisena too has assigned the responsibility of taking relevant legal steps on the issue to the Attorney General’s Department confirming the good governance principles of the Unity government.