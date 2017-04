Share ! tweet







President Maithripala Sirisena has appointed a one member Presidential Committee to investigate and report on the causes that led to the Meethotamulla tragedy.

The President has appointed retired High Court judge Chandradasa Nanayakkara for this Committee.

A section of the 300-foot garbage mountain in Meethotamulla in a suburb of Sri Lankan capital Colombo collapsed on 14 April causing a landslide that killed 32 people and buried over 140 homes.